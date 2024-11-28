Thu: Camtek, Nova surge; El Al decline continues

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 2,260.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51%, to 2,294.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22%, to 423.51 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 374.71 points. Turnover was NIS 4.96 billion in equities, and NIS 5.08 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index was flat. The index is up 21.22% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar exchange rate was set 0.22% lower, at NIS 3.6460/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.8452/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.63%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.67%; Discount Bank fell 1.49%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.88%; and The Phoenix Holdings fell 2.64%.

Notable advancers today were Plasson, up 9.96%; Magic Software Systems, up 7.21%; Palram, up 6.03%; Nova, which yesterday announced the acquisition of German company Sentronics Metrology for $60 million, up 5.22%; and Camtek, which announced orders worth $50 million for its new Hawk product, up 5.14%. Energean fell 5.1%; Blue Square fell 3.93%; Bet Shemesh Engines fell 3.58%, and El Al also fell 3.58%. El Al ended the week 20% down, as foreign airlines began to announce their return to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 28, 2024.

