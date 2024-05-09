Thu: Camtek surges

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.98%, to 2003.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85%, to 2,023.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.34 %, to 437.52 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 375.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.85 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.3%. The index is up 7.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.75% higher, at NIS 3.7410/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.64% higher, at NIS 4.0136/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.95%. Bank Leumi fell 0.45%; Camtek rose 9.97%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.18%; and Nice Systems rose 0.45%. Camtek reported first quarter earnings per share of $0.64, beating the analysts’ estimate of $0.57, on revenue of $93.6 million. The company’s second quarter guidance was also ahead of the estimates. Camtek’s share price has risen 650% since the beginning of 2020.

Notable advancers today were Priortech, up 7.19%; Navitas, up 5.61%; and Turpaz, up 5.24%. Electreon fell 6.04% and Maytronics fell 4.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 9, 2024.

