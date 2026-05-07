Thu: Changes to indices lead to record turnover

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80%, to 4,469.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66%, to 4,443.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index %, to points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 422.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 24.51 billion in equities and NIS 7.81 billion in bonds.

The extraordinarily high turnover in equities was caused by changes in the composition of the stock exchange indices which came into effect today, forcing index tracking funds buy and sell stocks on a large scale. The figure is in fact a record.

The biggest sectoral fall was in energy stocks. The Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Index fell 3.16%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.14% higher, at NIS 2.9070/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.4222/€.

Tower led trading today, with a turnover of some NIS 2 billion, and fell 7.56%. Mega Or, which joined the Tel Aviv 35 Index and had a turnover of NIS 1.1 billion, fell 3.95%; Teva rose 2.58%; the TASE, which also joined the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rose 3.65%; and Bank Leumi rose 3.29%.

Notable advancers today were ICL parent company Israel Corporation, up 9.38% after Discount Brokerage released a report surveying positive results from other fertilizer companies and estimating that ICL would beat estimates in its quarterly results; G City, up 8.54% amid positive sentiment towards the real estate sector; ICL itself, up 8.10%; and Ormat Technology, up 6.21%. OPC Energy fell 7.41%, Navitas fell 7.18%, Kenon Holdings fell 6.80%, and Enlight fell 6.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 7, 2026.

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