The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.34%, to 3,881.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.95%, to 3,811.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 4.84%, to 587.94 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.54%, to 425.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.83 billion in equities and NIS 10.44 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Construction Index rose 7.79%; the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index rose 6.20%; the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 5.57%; and the Tel Aviv Technology Index rose 4.1%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.36% lower, at NIS 3.3340/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.05% lower, at NIS 3.6594/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.73%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.71%; Phoenix Financial rose 3.15%; Discount Bank rose 2.03%; and Teva fell 1.35%.

Notable advancers today were Nofar Energy, up 16.62%; Israel Canada, up 14.09%; AMPA, up 13.88%; Ashtrom Group, up 13.48%; and Elco, up 11.14%. IBI Investment House fell 5.43%, El Al fell 3.81%, Shufersal fell 2.54%, and Palo Alto Networks fell 1.76%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2026.

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