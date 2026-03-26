Thu: Credit card deal boosts Isracard, El Al

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.10%, to 4,261.85 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.88%, to 4,168.64 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23%, to 697.35 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 415.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.25 billion in equities and NIS 4.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.48% higher, at NIS 3.1290/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.22% lower, at NIS 3.6058/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and fell 5.94% amid general weakness in the semiconductor sector. Bank Hapolaim has raised its price target for Tower to $218, 15.5% above market. Phoenix Financial fell 5.76%; Bank Leumi fell 0.35%; Elbit Systems rose 0.57%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.48%.

Notable advancers today were Isracard, up 8.90%; El Al, up 6.92%; Palram, up 5.81%; Inrom Construction, up 5.45%; and Nice, p 3.68%. Menora Mivtachim fell 7.18%, Camtek fell 6.62%, and Retailors fell 6.08%.

The strong rises in El Al and Isracard followed news of the deal whereby El Al’s frequent flyer club credit card Fly Card will switch from ICC Cal to Isracard. Phoenix Financial has a 25% stake in the frequent flyer club, Matmid, but fell along with much of the insurance sector after strong rises yesterday, and following the release of its 2025 results. The results themselves were impressive, showing a 34% rise in comprehensive profit to NIS 3.2 billion.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 26, 2026.

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