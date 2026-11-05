Thu: Defense, tech stocks tumble

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.69%, to 3,823.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.38%, to 3,719.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.63%, to 561.55 points. The declines intensified towards the end of the session, as US stock markets opened sharply lower. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.24%, to 426.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 19.39 billion in equities and NIS 4.50 billion in bonds.

The exceptionally high turnover in equities was due to the fact that the revision of the market indices took effect today, which meant that managers of tracking funds had to buy and sell shares in large quantities in order to keep the funds’ holdings in line with the composition of the various indices.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 7.09%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 5.07%; the Tel Aviv Technology Index fell 4.78%; and the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 3.94%. The Tel Aviv Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics Index rose 3.39%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.1670/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 3.5535/€.

Teva led trading today, and closed flat. Palo Alto Networks fell 8.28%; El Al, which reported quarterly results today, rose 0.05%; Tower Semiconductor fell 8.35%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 2.50%.

Notable advancers today were ICL, up 5.67%; Israel Corporation, up 4.81%; and Delta Galil, up 2.39%. Camtek fell 8.63%, Next Vision fell 8.50%, and Gilat Satellite Systems fell 8.42%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2026.

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