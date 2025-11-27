search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Doral surges, Shufersal, El Al dip

27 Nov, 2025 19:28
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices rose today led by the banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 3,390.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 3,438.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95%, to 589.24 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 413.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.49 billion in equities and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.2770/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.7960/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.98%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.62%; Discount Bank rose 0.27%; Phoenix Financial rose 0.15%; and Shufersal fell 7.14% after releasing disappointing quarterly financials showing a 9% drop in sales.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 17.41% following the release of its quarterly financials. The company did report a loss, but electricity sales were up 50%, and the company expects annual EBITDA of $850 million by 2029. Duniec rose 8.14%, Retailors rose 4.34%, and Tower Semiconductor rose 4.01%. El Al fell 4.90% in the wake of the declaration by Wizz Air’s CEO that the low-cost airline would establish an Israel hub in April next year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018