Thu: Doral surges, Shufersal, El Al dip

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 3,390.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56%, to 3,438.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.95%, to 589.24 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 413.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.49 billion in equities and NIS 2.89 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.2770/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.7960/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.98%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.62%; Discount Bank rose 0.27%; Phoenix Financial rose 0.15%; and Shufersal fell 7.14% after releasing disappointing quarterly financials showing a 9% drop in sales.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 17.41% following the release of its quarterly financials. The company did report a loss, but electricity sales were up 50%, and the company expects annual EBITDA of $850 million by 2029. Duniec rose 8.14%, Retailors rose 4.34%, and Tower Semiconductor rose 4.01%. El Al fell 4.90% in the wake of the declaration by Wizz Air’s CEO that the low-cost airline would establish an Israel hub in April next year.

