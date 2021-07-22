search
Thu: Down day for banks

22 Jul, 2021 20:27
The Tel Aviv 35 Index faltered slightly today, as the banking sector weakened, but still ended the week higher.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,660.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,732.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25%, to 559.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 368.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is up 10.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.70% lower, at NIS 3.2710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.51% lower, at NIS 3.8570/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.77%. Nice Systems rose 1.74%, Bank Hapoalim fell 0.58%, Teva rose 0.20%, and Discount Bank fell 0.46%.

Notable risers today were Victory, up 8.67%, Axilion, up 3.76%, and Augwind, up 3.52%. Oil Refineries (Bazan), which held an investor conference today at which it announced investment in green fuels, fell 2.99%.

