Thu: Down day for banks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,660.75 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,732.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25%, to 559.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.27%, to 368.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is up 10.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.70% lower, at NIS 3.2710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.51% lower, at NIS 3.8570/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.77%. Nice Systems rose 1.74%, Bank Hapoalim fell 0.58%, Teva rose 0.20%, and Discount Bank fell 0.46%.

Notable risers today were Victory, up 8.67%, Axilion, up 3.76%, and Augwind, up 3.52%. Oil Refineries (Bazan), which held an investor conference today at which it announced investment in green fuels, fell 2.99%.

