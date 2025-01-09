Thu: Elbit Systems, El Al stand out

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42%, to 2,450.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31%, to 2,488.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.77%, to 473.71 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 391.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.16 billion in equities and NIS 4.31 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.5%. The index is up 2.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.14% lower, at 3.6580/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% higher, at 3.7699/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.38%. Elbit Systems, which announced a $60 million contract today, rose 4.21%; Discount Bank rose 0.20%; El Al rose 8.01%, making it a 13% rise so far this month for the airline; and ICL rose 1.32%.

Besides El Al and Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Shikun & Binui, up 5.37%, and NewMed Energy, up 3.75%. Veridis fell 3.18%, Lapidoth fell 2.59%, and Elco fell 2.48%.

