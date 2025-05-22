Thu: Elbit, Retailors plummet

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.25%, to 2,593.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.33%, to 2,625.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.24%, to 467.54 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 392.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.36 billion in equities and NIS 5.25 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.4%. The index is up 8.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.59% higher, at 3.5700/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.17% higher, at 4.0355/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.86%. Elbit Systems fell 6.08%, after raising $512 million in an equity offering on Nasdaq; Bank Leumi fell 1.77%; Nova rose 1.64%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.68%.

Notable advancers today were Aryt, up 3.47%; El Al, up 2.95%; and Turpaz, up 1.92%. Retailors fell 11.78%, Tadiran fell 8.63%, Delta Galil fell 6.93%; and Duniec fell 6.45%. Retailors, 58.5% owned by Foz Wizel (TASE: FOX), has lost about a quarter of its value in two days, after reporting a NIS 4.4 million loss for the first quarter of 2025.

