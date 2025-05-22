search
Thu: Elbit, Retailors plummet

22 May, 2025 19:24
The main indices fell today, making it a negative week for the Tel Aviv 35, with Elbit Systems the standout decliner after its Nasdaq equity offering.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.25%, to 2,593.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.33%, to 2,625.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.24%, to 467.54 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 392.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.36 billion in equities and NIS 5.25 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.4%. The index is up 8.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.59% higher, at 3.5700/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.17% higher, at 4.0355/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.86%. Elbit Systems fell 6.08%, after raising $512 million in an equity offering on Nasdaq; Bank Leumi fell 1.77%; Nova rose 1.64%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.68%.

Notable advancers today were Aryt, up 3.47%; El Al, up 2.95%; and Turpaz, up 1.92%. Retailors fell 11.78%, Tadiran fell 8.63%, Delta Galil fell 6.93%; and Duniec fell 6.45%. Retailors, 58.5% owned by Foz Wizel (TASE: FOX), has lost about a quarter of its value in two days, after reporting a NIS 4.4 million loss for the first quarter of 2025.

