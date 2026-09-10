Thu: Elbit Systems a standout amid retreating indices

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.29%, to 4,218.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.40%, to 4,120.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.77%, to 626.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.1%, to 429.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.41 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 3.06%, and the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index fell 2.91%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.20% higher, at NIS 3.023/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5140/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.45%. Bank Leumi fell 0.69%; Elbit Systems rose 2.61%; Tower Semiconductor fell 3.98%; and Discount Bank fell 0.50%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Palo Alto Networks, up 2.07%, and Bet Shemesh Engines, up 1.83%. OPC Energy fell 5.73%, Kenon Holdings fell 5.39%, AMRM fell 5.24%, and Alony Hetz fell 5.08%.

There will be no trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange tomorrow, the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.