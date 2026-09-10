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Thu: Elbit Systems a standout amid retreating indices

10 Sep, 2026 19:02
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banking and energy sectors were particularly weak today, but Elbit Systems rose strongly.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.29%, to 4,218.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.40%, to 4,120.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.77%, to 626.40 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.1%, to 429.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.41 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 3.06%, and the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index fell 2.91%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.20% higher, at NIS 3.023/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.5140/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.45%. Bank Leumi fell 0.69%; Elbit Systems rose 2.61%; Tower Semiconductor fell 3.98%; and Discount Bank fell 0.50%.

Besides Elbit Systems, notable advancers today were Palo Alto Networks, up 2.07%, and Bet Shemesh Engines, up 1.83%. OPC Energy fell 5.73%, Kenon Holdings fell 5.39%, AMRM fell 5.24%, and Alony Hetz fell 5.08%.

There will be no trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange tomorrow, the eve of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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