Thu: Elbit continues strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.07% to 4,355.91 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.50% to 4,331.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.30% to 714.38 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 423.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.99 billion in equities and NIS 6.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.33% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 3.072/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.965% lower, at NIS 3.570/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, rising 3.72%, on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 5.65% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 5.32%, Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.37% and Fattal (1998) Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 5.55%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.70%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.99%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.85%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.95% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.99%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.03%.

