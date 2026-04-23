Thu: Energy stocks surge, Tower slides

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today, as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reopened following the two-day Memorial Day and Independence Day break. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22%, to 4,419.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index closed flat, at 4,328.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78%, to 703.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 418.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.53 billion in bonds.

Energy and cleantech were the outstanding sectors today. The Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 3.28%, and the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index rose 3.88%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.74% higher, at NIS 3.0050/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.5105/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 3.21%. Tower Semiconductor fell 8.86% as the Tel Aviv market caught up with two days of declines on Nasdaq; Bank Hapoalim rose 2.62%; Bank Leumi rose 2.10%; and Enlight Renewable Energy rose 4.06%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 8.43%; Energix, up 7.84%; Meshek Energy, up 7.84%; Partner, up 5.67%; and Nofar Energy, up 5.63%.

Gilat Satellite Systems fell 6.47%, Yh Dimri fell 6.47%, Retailors fell 6.21%, and Nice fell 4.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2026.

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