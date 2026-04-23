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Thu: Energy stocks surge, Tower slides

23 Apr, 2026 18:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Energy and cleantech were today's outstanding secotrs.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today, as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange reopened following the two-day Memorial Day and Independence Day break. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22%, to 4,419.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index closed flat, at 4,328.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78%, to 703.36 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 418.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.53 billion in bonds.

Energy and cleantech were the outstanding sectors today. The Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 3.28%, and the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index rose 3.88%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.74% higher, at NIS 3.0050/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.5105/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 3.21%. Tower Semiconductor fell 8.86% as the Tel Aviv market caught up with two days of declines on Nasdaq; Bank Hapoalim rose 2.62%; Bank Leumi rose 2.10%; and Enlight Renewable Energy rose 4.06%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 8.43%; Energix, up 7.84%; Meshek Energy, up 7.84%; Partner, up 5.67%; and Nofar Energy, up 5.63%.

Gilat Satellite Systems fell 6.47%, Yh Dimri fell 6.47%, Retailors fell 6.21%, and Nice fell 4.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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