Thu: Financial stocks maintain momentum

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.92%, to 3,047.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.09%, to 3,109.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65%, to 548.42 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 405.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.09 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.8%. The index is up 27.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at 3.3640/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.14% lower, at 3.9204/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.23%. The Phoenix Holdings rose 1.15%; Bank Leumi rose 1.17%; Discount Bank rose 2.08%; and Delek Group fell 2.83%.

Notable advancers today were Cellcom, up 6.69%; Isrotel, up 6.27%; Partner, up 5.43%; Africa Israel Residences, up 4.67%; and Property & Building, up 4.46%. Tadiran fell 4.44%, El Al fell 3.45%, and Delta Galil fell 3.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.