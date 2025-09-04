search
Thu: Financial stocks maintain momentum

4 Sep, 2025 18:53
The Tel Aviv 35 Index closed down for the week, but rises in the last two sessions largely offset earlier losses.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.92%, to 3,047.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.09%, to 3,109.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65%, to 548.42 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 405.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.09 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.8%. The index is up 27.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at 3.3640/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.14% lower, at 3.9204/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 1.23%. The Phoenix Holdings rose 1.15%; Bank Leumi rose 1.17%; Discount Bank rose 2.08%; and Delek Group fell 2.83%.

Notable advancers today were Cellcom, up 6.69%; Isrotel, up 6.27%; Partner, up 5.43%; Africa Israel Residences, up 4.67%; and Property & Building, up 4.46%. Tadiran fell 4.44%, El Al fell 3.45%, and Delta Galil fell 3.05%.

