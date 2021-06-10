search
Thu: Gains round off positive week despite banks' weakness

10 Jun, 2021 18:34
Among the leading shares, falls in the banking sector were offset by rises for Teva and Nice Systems.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 0.31%, to 1,693.51 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,760.24 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22%, to 572.03 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 370.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.94 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is up 13.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate flat, at NIS 3.2440/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.9469/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank led trading today, and fell 1.17%. Bank Leumi fell 0.59%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.88%; Teva rose 3.38%; and Nice Systems rose 1.47%.

Electra was a notable advancer today, rising 11.16%, while Melisron rose 4.38%. Gencell fell 5.3% and Axilion fell 4.71%.

