Thu: Gains round off positive week despite banks' weakness

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 0.31%, to 1,693.51 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,760.24 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22%, to 572.03 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 370.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 2.94 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is up 13.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate flat, at NIS 3.2440/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.9469/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank led trading today, and fell 1.17%. Bank Leumi fell 0.59%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.88%; Teva rose 3.38%; and Nice Systems rose 1.47%.

Electra was a notable advancer today, rising 11.16%, while Melisron rose 4.38%. Gencell fell 5.3% and Axilion fell 4.71%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 10, 2021

