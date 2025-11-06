Thu: ICL slumps, Teva holds ground

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45%, to 3,335.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.61%, to 3,389.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.68%, to 593.81. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.2%, to 412.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 13.5 billion in equities and NIS 4.3 billion in bonds. The exceptionally high turnover in equities was due to the revision of the stock exchange indices which took place today, compelling index tracking funds to change their holdings accordingly.. Migdal and Next Vision joined the Tel Aviv 35 Index while Energean and Israel Corporation were relegated from it.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.9%. The index is up 39.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.58% lower, at $3.253/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.31% lower, at NIS 3.7468/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.56% after soaring by more than 17% yesterday following the release of its third quarter results and its raised guidance. Migdal rose 2.95%; ICL fell 14.78%, following news of compromises agreed by the company paving the way for a new tender to be issued for Dead Sea minerals; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.12%; and Bank Leumi rose 1.69%.

Notable advancers today were Energean, up 7.84%; Aryt, up 4.66%; and Magic Software Enterprises, up 3.01%. ICL parent company Israel Corporation fell 14.24%, G City fell 11.10%, Nova fell 8.04%, apparently because of disappointing guidance, and Gav Yam (Bayside) fell 5.33%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.