Thu: Indices fall amid global anxiety

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily today, amid declines on bourses worldwide because of fears aroused by climbing bond yields in the US and elsewhere. Yields on 30-year US Treasury bonds are at their highest since 2004. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.44%, to 4,234.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.52%, to 4,094.97 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.28%, to 620.48 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.24%, to 429.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.08 billion in equities and NIS 9.61 billion in bonds.

The energy sector was particularly hard hit. The Tel Aviv Renewable Energy Index fell 3.71%; the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 3.65%; the Tel Aviv Cleantech Index fell 3.53%; and the Tel Aviv Real Estate Index fell 2.09%.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.1%. The trading week is shortened as the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange will be closed tomorrow (Friday) for the Sukkot holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.99% higher, at NIS 3.0470/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.70% higher, at NIS 3.4662/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.40%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.65%; Elbit Systems fell 0.27%; Tower Semiconductor fell 1.29%; and Discount Bank fell 0.59%.

Notable advancers today were Nayax, up 3.38%; Palo Alto, up 2.95%; Qualitau, up 3.39%; and Camtek, up 1.89%. Electra Real Estate fell 12.08%, Doral Energy fell 6.38%, Rimon fell 6.05%; Nofar Energy fell 5.95%, and Mega Or fell 5.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2026.

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