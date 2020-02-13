Thu: Indices fall as Teva corrects

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.24%, to 1,730.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.16%, to 1,664.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.06%, to 423.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 369.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.59 billion in equities and NIS 3.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% higher, at NIS 3.4310/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 3.7289/€.

The leading stocks were mixed today. Teva led trading, and fell 4.56%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.96%; Nice Systems, which released fourth quarter financials today, fell 1.63%; Bank Leumi rose 0.08%; and Discount Bank fell 0.39%.

Besides Teva, notable decliners today were Israel Corporation, down 4.86%, Fattal, down 4.59%, and Partner, down 4.24%.

