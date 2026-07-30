Thu: Indices recover after positive opening in New York

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 1.22%, to 4,095.39 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 4,021.68 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54%, to 655.22 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 427.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.22 billion in equities and NIS 9.37 billion in bonds.

The market recovered from early falls after a positive opening in New York, where the Nasdaq is up by more than 2%. In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Bank5 Index rose 2.21%, the Tel Aviv Renewable Energy Index rose 1.65%, the Tel Aviv Software Index fell 2.38%, and the Tel Aviv Communications and Information Technology Index fell 1.11%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.49% higher, at NIS 3.0730/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.16% higher, at NIS 3.5237/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.99%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.06%; Teva rose 1.14%; Tower Semiconductor rose 5.02%; and Nova rose 3.52%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers today were Enlight, up 4.48%; More Investment House, up 4.32%; Gilat Satellite Networks, up 4.15%; and Yochananof, up 3.66%. Opko Health fell 10.09%, Nice fell 8.20%, and Electra Real Estate fell 7.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2026.

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