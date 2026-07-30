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Thu: Indices recover after positive opening in New York

30 Jul, 2026 18:48
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices were in negative territory most of the session but rose towards the close, with Tower, Nova, and the big two banks outstanding.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index 1.22%, to 4,095.39 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 4,021.68 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54%, to 655.22 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 427.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.22 billion in equities and NIS 9.37 billion in bonds.

The market recovered from early falls after a positive opening in New York, where the Nasdaq is up by more than 2%. In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Bank5 Index rose 2.21%, the Tel Aviv Renewable Energy Index rose 1.65%, the Tel Aviv Software Index fell 2.38%, and the Tel Aviv Communications and Information Technology Index fell 1.11%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.49% higher, at NIS 3.0730/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 1.16% higher, at NIS 3.5237/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.99%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.06%; Teva rose 1.14%; Tower Semiconductor rose 5.02%; and Nova rose 3.52%.

Besides Tower Semiconductor, notable advancers today were Enlight, up 4.48%; More Investment House, up 4.32%; Gilat Satellite Networks, up 4.15%; and Yochananof, up 3.66%. Opko Health fell 10.09%, Nice fell 8.20%, and Electra Real Estate fell 7.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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