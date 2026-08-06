Thu: Indices stage late rally

A late rally saw the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange close higher today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 4,128.46 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23%, to 4,032.47 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 652.50 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 429.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 16.12 billion in equities and NIS 2.36 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index rose 2.12% and the Bank Shares and Convertibles Index rose 1.36%.

The exceptionally high turnover in equities was due to a revision of the indices carried out at the end of trading. Palo Alto joined the Tel Aviv 35 and 125 indices today, at first at a reduced weighting of 25% of the full 5% weighting it will eventually have. In the November revision its weighting will rise to 2.5%, and only in the third revision will it reach the full 5%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.4% higher, at NIS 3.0130/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.32% higher, at NIS 3.4776/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and fell 0.39%. Tower Semiconductor fell 0.66%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.88%; Bank Leumi rose 2.51%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.08%.

Notable advancers today were Ormat Technologies, up 8.98% after reporting a 10% rise in second quarter revenue to $259 million; Fattal Hotels, up 4.13%; and Azorim, up 4.01%. Ackerstein fell 6.36%, Israel Shipyards fell 5.03%, and Equital fell 4.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 6, 2026.

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