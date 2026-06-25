Thu: Indices turn downwards after positive opening

After a positive start, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange turned downwards today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.23%, to 4,099.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.25%, to 4,023.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.42%, to 654.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05%, to 426.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.20 billion in equities and NIS 5.89 billion in bonds.

Among sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 3.48%, the Tel Aviv Chemical Rubber and Plastic Index fell 2.75%, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell 2.09%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 2.9790/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.47% lower, at NIS 3.3768/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.05%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.28%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.05%; Discount Bank rose 1.08%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 1.34%.

Notable advancers today were El Al, up 4.24%; Teva, up 2.70%; Nayax, up 2.52%; and Camtek, up 2.12%. Next Vision fell 6.98%, AFI Properties fell 5.69%, Villar fell 5.45%, and Max Stock fell 5.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 25, 2026.

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