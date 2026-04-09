Thu: Insurance, energy stocks lead rise

Following the ceasefire between the US and Iran, the main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.64%, to 4,360.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.39%, to 4,255.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.39%, to 688.09 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 416.80 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.13 billion in equities and NIS 6.84 billion in bonds.

The insurance sector was particularly strong today, and the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 7%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1.75% lower, at NIS 3.0870/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.78% lower, at NIS 3.6050/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.83%. Tower Semiconductor rose 2.02%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.71%, Elbit Systems rose 2.09%; and Phoenix financial rose 7.30%.

Notable advancers today were Meshek Energy, up 9.78%; Clal Insurance, up 9.15%; NewMed Energy, up 8.86% after announcing a deal for the sale of gas from the Aphrodite field in Cyprus, in which it has a 30% holding, to Egypt; Nova, up 8.00%; and Camtek, up 7.72%.

Nice fell 8.81% and Formula fell 7.11%, amid general weakness in the software sector. G City fell 6.40%, and Electra Consumer Products fell 5.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.