Thu: Insurance stocks pull market higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78%, to 2,998.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69%, to 3,064.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.90%, to 541.41 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.1%, to 406.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.97 billion in equities and NIS 3.31 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.1%. The index is up 25.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.56% higher, at 3.4190/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.55% higher, at 3.9839/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.42%. Bank Leumi fell 1.57%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 7.92%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.72%; and Migdal Insurance rose 10.70%.

Apart from Migdal, notable advancers today were IDI Insurance, up 11.23%; Clal Insurance, up 9.45%; and Tadiran, up 7.57%. Israel Canada fell 3.82%, Electra fell 3.76%, and Amram Avraham Construction fell 3.53%. Strong quarterly financials from Migdal and IDI Insurance lifted the whole insurance sector, and the Insurance and Financial Services Index rose 8.2%.

