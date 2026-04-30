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Thu: Main indices edge higher

30 Apr, 2026 18:16
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The big two banks fell today, but Tower Semiconductor, Teva and Elbit Systems recorded rises.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 4,374.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 4,313.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25%, to 704.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 419.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.13 billion in equities and NIS 6.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.34% lower, at NIS 2.9510/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.22% lower, at NIS 3.4574/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.07%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.28%; Tower Semiconductor rose 4.28%; Teva rose 0.97% after rising nearly 10% yesterday following the announcement of the acquisition of Emalex Biosciences and better than expected quarterly results. Leader Capital Markets has raised its price target for Teva to $46, representing a 30% premium. Elbit Systems rose 0.65%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 5.13%; Cellcom, up 4.98%; IBI Investment House, up 4.79%; and Next Vision, up 4.61% after the company reported a $14.5 million order.

Meshek Energy fell 5.59%, Shikun & Binui fell 4.65%, and Doral Energy fell 3.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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