Thu: Main indices edge higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 4,374.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 4,313.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25%, to 704.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 419.23 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.13 billion in equities and NIS 6.63 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.34% lower, at NIS 2.9510/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.22% lower, at NIS 3.4574/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.07%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.28%; Tower Semiconductor rose 4.28%; Teva rose 0.97% after rising nearly 10% yesterday following the announcement of the acquisition of Emalex Biosciences and better than expected quarterly results. Leader Capital Markets has raised its price target for Teva to $46, representing a 30% premium. Elbit Systems rose 0.65%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 5.13%; Cellcom, up 4.98%; IBI Investment House, up 4.79%; and Next Vision, up 4.61% after the company reported a $14.5 million order.

Meshek Energy fell 5.59%, Shikun & Binui fell 4.65%, and Doral Energy fell 3.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2026.

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