Thu: Main indices end week on uptick

18 Dec, 2025 19:43

Next Vision again rose strongly today, and the big two banks also helped keep the Tel Aviv 35 Index in positive territory.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 3,661.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76%, to 3,684.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 612.18 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 413.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.2180/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.09% lower, at NIS 3.7728/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.57%. Next Vision rose 4.49%; Elbit Systems fell 1.14%; Bank Leumi rose 0.59%; and Teva fell 0.63%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 6.07%; Bet Shemesh Engines, up 5.84%; and Energix, up 4.64. G City fell 4.22%, Electra Consumer Products fell 3.95%, and Camtek fell 3.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

