Thu: Main indices end week on uptick

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 3,661.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.76%, to 3,684.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 612.18 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 413.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.27 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.2180/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.09% lower, at NIS 3.7728/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.57%. Next Vision rose 4.49%; Elbit Systems fell 1.14%; Bank Leumi rose 0.59%; and Teva fell 0.63%.

Notable advancers today were Doral Energy, up 6.07%; Bet Shemesh Engines, up 5.84%; and Energix, up 4.64. G City fell 4.22%, Electra Consumer Products fell 3.95%, and Camtek fell 3.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.