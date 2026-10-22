Thu: Main indices fall amid declines on world markets

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today, amid declines on world markets attributed to fears of renewed conflict with Iran, and concern over the amount of debt taken on by AI companies and over the disturbances in France. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.09%, to 4,166.25 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.93%, to 4,067.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 613.19 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 428.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.71 billion in equities and NIS 5.76 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 2.11%; the Tel Aviv Energy Utilities Index fell 0.98%; and the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 0.79%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.52% higher, at NIS 3.1070/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.27% higher, at NIS 3.4816/€.

Tower Semiconductor led trading today, and fell 4.18%. Teva fell 1.35%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.86%; Nova fell 3.63%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.49%.

able advancers today were Max Stock, up 4.49%; Ratio Petroleum, up 3.37%; Africa Israel Residences, up 3.36%; and Israel Shipyards, up 3.12%. Qualitau fell 6.86%, Camtek fell 5.71%, Priortech fell 4.12%, and Aryt fell 4.11%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 22, 2026.

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