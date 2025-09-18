Thu: Main indices rebound in week's last session

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 3,030.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.32%, to 3,081.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.40%, to 557.46 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index closed flat, at 404.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.94 billion in equities and NIS 4.43 billion in bonds.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.12%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.66%; Elbit Systems rose 2.21%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 2.11%; and Teva fell 1.90%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-US dollar representative rate was set 0.09% higher, at NIS 3.343, and the shekel-euro rate was set 0.6% higher, at NIS 3.9561.

Notable advancers today were Camtek, up 13.31%, buoyed by the rises in the semiconductor sector on Wall Street following the announcement of Nvidia’s $5 billion investment in Intel ; Priortech, up 10.38%; Next Vision, up 5.54%; Energix, up 4.01%; and Tamar Petroleum, up 3.90% after it was reported that Aaron Frenkel had raised his stake by 9% to 16%. Tadiran fell 4.58%, and Aryt fell 4.45%.

