Thu: Main indices slide amid weakness in defense stocks

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily today on very high volumes, as futures contracts pointed to falls on Wall Street. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.98%, to 4,039.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.80%, to 4,027.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.73%, to 677.70 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 416.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 15.81 billion in equities and NIS 5.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 1% higher, at NIS 3.1170/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.84% higher, at NIS 3.6774/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 5.4%. Tower Semiconductor fell 1.34% after initially rising following its announcement of collaboration with Nvidia on optical modules for networking protocols; Elbit Systems fell 3.81%; Bank Hapoalim fell 2.07%; and Bank Leumi fell 2.22%. Tower is currently up by about 7% on Nasdaq. Defense stocks were generally weak, and the Tel Aviv Defense Index fell by 3.85%.

Notable advancers today were real estate stocks Property & Building, up 4.92%; Mega Or, up 3.49%; and Kvutzat Acro, up 3.02%. Nice rose 2.80%. Aryt fell 5.43%, Kenon Holdings fell 4.91%, Formula fell 4.75%, and Israel Corporation fell 4.73%.

