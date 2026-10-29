Thu: Market steadies

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34%, to 4,144.40 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10%, to 4,010.89 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07%, to 609.07 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index %, to points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.60 billion in equities and NIS 8.50 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index rose 4.59%, and the Tel Aviv Oil & Gas Index rose 1.1%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.45% lower, at NIS 3.1140/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 3.4718/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.43%. Tower Semiconductor rose 0.94%; Elbit Systems rose 3.03%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.67%; and Teva rose 0.87%.

Notable advancers today were Gilat Satellite Systems, up 5.57%; Israel Canada, up 4.73%; Aura, up 4.48%; and Doral Energy, up 3.99%. Palo Alto Networks fell 6.45%, Africa Israel Residences fell 5.55%, Electra Real Estate fell 5.48%, and Meitav Investment House fell 4.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2026.

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