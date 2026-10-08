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Thu: NextVision halts slide

8 Oct, 2026 18:24
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices were mixed today, with the Tel Aviv 35 Index edging downwards, but NextVision corrected slightly from its recent steep fall.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 4,089.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 3,934.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07%, to 593.12 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 425.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.83 billion in equities and NIS 5.42 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 1.82%; the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 1.73%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 1.81%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.33% higher, at NIS 3.0840/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.4480/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.16%. Bank Leumi rose 0.32%; Tower Semiconductor fell 3.36%; Teva fell 1.83%; and NextVision corrected upwards slightly from its steep falls in the past two sessions, rising 2.54%.

Notable advancers today were Bazan, up 5.14%; Qualitau, up 5.04%; and Doral Energy, up 4.01%. AMRM fell 5.87%, Electra Real Estate fell 5.39%, and Nova fell 4.67%. Real estate company Duniec fell 11.46%. Analyst Lior Vider said the fall followed the sale at a discount by hedge funds of their holdings to a provident fund.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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