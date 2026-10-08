Thu: NextVision halts slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.16%, to 4,089.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 3,934.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07%, to 593.12 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 425.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.83 billion in equities and NIS 5.42 billion in bonds.

In sector indices, the Tel Aviv Biomed Index fell 1.82%; the Tel Aviv Construction Index fell 1.73%; the Tel Aviv Insurance Index rose 1.81%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.33% higher, at NIS 3.0840/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.35% higher, at NIS 3.4480/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.16%. Bank Leumi rose 0.32%; Tower Semiconductor fell 3.36%; Teva fell 1.83%; and NextVision corrected upwards slightly from its steep falls in the past two sessions, rising 2.54%.

Notable advancers today were Bazan, up 5.14%; Qualitau, up 5.04%; and Doral Energy, up 4.01%. AMRM fell 5.87%, Electra Real Estate fell 5.39%, and Nova fell 4.67%. Real estate company Duniec fell 11.46%. Analyst Lior Vider said the fall followed the sale at a discount by hedge funds of their holdings to a provident fund.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2026.

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