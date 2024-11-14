Thu: Nice plummets

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.54%, to 2,267.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 2,280.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44%, to 426.46 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 384.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities, and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is up 21.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.19% higher, at NIS 3.7480/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.99% lower, at NIS 3.9376/€.

Nice led trading today, and fell 13.30%, despite releasing strong third quarter results and raising its earnings guidance. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.80%; Bank Leumi fell 0.76%; Discount Bank fell 0.30%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.23%.

Notable advancers today were Duniec, up 5.49%; El Al, up 4.86%; and Matrix, up 4.39%. Electreon fell 8.59%; Opko Health fell 6.62%; and Nova fell 6.12%.

