Thu: Nice plummets

14 Nov, 2024 19:32
The main indices fell today, but the Tel Aviv 35 Index still closed the week ahead. Nice and the banks led today's falls.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.54%, to 2,267.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.05%, to 2,280.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.44%, to 426.46 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 384.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.82 billion in equities, and NIS 4.13 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.7%. The index is up 21.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.19% higher, at NIS 3.7480/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.99% lower, at NIS 3.9376/€.

Nice led trading today, and fell 13.30%, despite releasing strong third quarter results and raising its earnings guidance. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.80%; Bank Leumi fell 0.76%; Discount Bank fell 0.30%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.23%.

Notable advancers today were Duniec, up 5.49%; El Al, up 4.86%; and Matrix, up 4.39%. Electreon fell 8.59%; Opko Health fell 6.62%; and Nova fell 6.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 14, 2024.

