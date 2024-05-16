search
Thu: Nice tumbles

16 May, 2024 18:29
Th main indices fell today, with the banks weak, and Nice falling sharply after the announcement that CEO Barak Eilam will step down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.63%, to 1,982.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79%, to 1997.0 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.62%, to 434.01 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 376.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.6810/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.01% higher, at NIS 3.9997/€.

Nice led trading today, and fell 10.48% after the announcement of the impending retirement of CEO Barak Eilam and mixed guidance in its first quarter financials. Bank Leumi fell 1.79%; Teva fell 1.84%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.58%; and Nova fell 0.88%. The banks may have been affected by an instruction by the Supervisor of Banks to keep their dividends low.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 2.49%; and Maytronics, up 2.41%. Electreon fell 12.86%, Nayax fell 7.78%, and G City fell 5.35%.

