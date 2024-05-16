Thu: Nice tumbles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.63%, to 1,982.53 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79%, to 1997.0 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.62%, to 434.01 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 376.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.38% lower, at NIS 3.6810/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.01% higher, at NIS 3.9997/€.

Nice led trading today, and fell 10.48% after the announcement of the impending retirement of CEO Barak Eilam and mixed guidance in its first quarter financials. Bank Leumi fell 1.79%; Teva fell 1.84%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.58%; and Nova fell 0.88%. The banks may have been affected by an instruction by the Supervisor of Banks to keep their dividends low.

Notable advancers today were Next Vision, up 2.49%; and Maytronics, up 2.41%. Electreon fell 12.86%, Nayax fell 7.78%, and G City fell 5.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 16, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.