Thu: Nova leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 4,476.92 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 4,404.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06% to 709.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was unchanged at 423.48 points.. The Tech Index rose 2.50% bu the Banking index fell 2.50%. Turnover totaled NIS 5.33 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

In foreign exchange trading today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate 0.103% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 2.905/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.203% lower, at NIS 3.400/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 6.5% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting its first quarter results.. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.31%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.79%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 5.23% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 12.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting string first quarter results. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.85% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 8.49%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.62% and. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.33%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2026.

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