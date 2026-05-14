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Thu: Nova leads TASE gains

14 May, 2026 22:01
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova soared on strong Q1 results but Bank Hapoalim fell on lower profit.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 4,476.92 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43% to 4,404.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.06% to 709.47 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index was unchanged at 423.48 points.. The Tech Index rose 2.50% bu the Banking index fell 2.50%. Turnover totaled NIS 5.33 billion in equities and NIS 4.19 billion in bonds.

In foreign exchange trading today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate 0.103% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 2.905/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.203% lower, at NIS 3.400/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 6.5% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting its first quarter results.. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.31%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.27% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.79%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 5.23% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 5.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 12.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after reporting string first quarter results. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.85% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 8.49%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.62% and. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.33%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 14, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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