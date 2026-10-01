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Thu: Palo Alto’s market cap exceeds NIS 1 trillion

1 Oct, 2026 17:43
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Palo Alto Networks and Nice led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today while El Al jumped following the flydubai hijack attempt.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 4,218.25 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 4,072.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 626.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 428.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.23 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rose 0.555% from Wednesday to NIS 3.08/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.213% higher at NIS 3.483/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 0.85%, the Technology Index rose 0.72% while the Real Estate Index fell 0.89%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.11%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.11%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.84% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.96%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 6.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 5.48% with its market cap exceeding NIS 1 trillion. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.01%.Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.81% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 4.48%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 5.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.22% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.58%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 4.32% to complete a 13% rise over the past two days following the attempted hijacking of the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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