Thu: Palo Alto’s market cap exceeds NIS 1 trillion

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 4,218.25 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 4,072.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.44% to 626.72 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 428.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.23 billion in equities and NIS 4.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rose 0.555% from Wednesday to NIS 3.08/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.213% higher at NIS 3.483/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 0.85%, the Technology Index rose 0.72% while the Real Estate Index fell 0.89%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.11%, and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.11%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.84% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.96%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 6.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) rose 5.48% with its market cap exceeding NIS 1 trillion. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.01%.Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.81% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI fell 4.48%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 5.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.22% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.58%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 4.32% to complete a 13% rise over the past two days following the attempted hijacking of the flydubai flight to Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2026.

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