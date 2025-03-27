Thu: Profit boosts Fattal, write-down sinks Shikun & Binui

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today: the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.89%, to 2,461.34 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.09%, to 2,490.17 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16%, to 449.41 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.1%, to 390.16 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.53 billion in equities and NIS 7.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.22% higher, at 3.6750/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at 3.9633/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.15%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.21%; Elbit Systems fell 0.85%; Discount Bank rose 1.24%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.57%.

Notable advancers today were Fattal Holdings, up 10.31% after reporting an annual net profit for 2024 up 500% in comparison with 2023, at NIS 246 million; Mega Or, up 6.26%; Inrom Construction, up 5.85%; and Priortech, up 5.58%. Shikun & Binui fell 5.95%, after reporting a write-down of NIS 1 billion on two projects at the Sde Dov site in north Tel Aviv, although the company’s did rise 10% to NIS 8.5 billion. Bet Shemesh Engines fell 3.32%, and Veridis fell 2.94%.

