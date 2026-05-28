Thu: Reports of US-Iran MOU further boost shekel

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02%, to 4,431.08 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 4,399.06 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 1.41%, to 731.12 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 424.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.55 billion in equities and NIS 10.67 billion in bonds.

Among the sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 5.01%, while the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 3.26% and the Tel Aviv Banks5 Index fell 2.29%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel continued to strengthen amid reports that US and Iranian negotiators had reached agreement on a memorandum of understanding on a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and the start of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. The representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 2.8340/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.2894/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.91%. Enlight rose 1.55%; Elbit Systems rose 5.95%; Next Vision rose 10.14%; and Bank Leumi fell 1.33%.

Besides Next Vision, notable advancers today were IBI Investment House, up 13.75% after reporting a 204% increase in first quarter profit; Aryt, up 7.92%; Energix, up 7.40%; and Opko Health, up 7.10%. YH Dimri fell 6.17%, WeSure Global fell 5.41% despite reporting a 24.4% rise in quarterly profit to NIS 43.5 million, and Phoenix Financial fell 4.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2026.

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