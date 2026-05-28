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Thu: Reports of US-Iran MOU further boost shekel

28 May, 2026 18:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today as the insurance and banking sectors weakened, but defense companies Elbit Systems and Next Vision stood out positively.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.02%, to 4,431.08 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 4,399.06 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 1.41%, to 731.12 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 424.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.55 billion in equities and NIS 10.67 billion in bonds.

Among the sector indices, the Tel Aviv Defense Index rose 5.01%, while the Tel Aviv Insurance Index fell 3.26% and the Tel Aviv Banks5 Index fell 2.29%.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel continued to strengthen amid reports that US and Iranian negotiators had reached agreement on a memorandum of understanding on a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and the start of negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. The representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 2.8340/$, and the representative shekel euro rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.2894/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 1.91%. Enlight rose 1.55%; Elbit Systems rose 5.95%; Next Vision rose 10.14%; and Bank Leumi fell 1.33%.

Besides Next Vision, notable advancers today were IBI Investment House, up 13.75% after reporting a 204% increase in first quarter profit; Aryt, up 7.92%; Energix, up 7.40%; and Opko Health, up 7.10%. YH Dimri fell 6.17%, WeSure Global fell 5.41% despite reporting a 24.4% rise in quarterly profit to NIS 43.5 million, and Phoenix Financial fell 4.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 28, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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