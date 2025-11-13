Thu: Results boost Nice

The main indices of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose slightly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01%, to 3,434.29 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 3,491.28 points. The BlueTech Global index closed flat, at 603.18 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 413.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.63 billion in equities and NIS 4.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.2090/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.68% higher, at NIS 3.7268/€.

Nice led trading today, and rose 4.61%. Nice released third quarter results today that beat analysts’ estimates, and raised its annual revenue guidance, although it slightly lowered its guidance for earnings per share. Third quarter revenue was up 6.1% at $732 million and non-GAAP EPS was up 7.4% in comparison with the corresponding quarter of 2024 at $3.18. The customer relations and risk management solutions company sees revenue for the year of $2.932-2.946 billion, representing 7% annual growth, and non-GAAP EPS of $12.18-12.32, up 10% over 2024, but 1.5% below the company’s previous guidance.

As for the remaining top traded stocks, Bank Leumi fell 0.57%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.50%; Teva rose 2.47%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.30%.

Notable advancers today were Nayax, up 5.21%; Veridis, up 4.75%; and Fox, up 4.25%. Cellcom fell 3.24%, Nova fell 2.58%, and Turpaz fell 2.48%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2025.

