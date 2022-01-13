Thu: Strong banks lead rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 2,071.10 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.63%, to 2,152.16 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 536.83 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 382.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.8 billion in equities and NIS 2.5 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 3.4%. The index is up 4.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 3.1170/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.0% higher, at NIS 3.5716/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.03%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.24%; Discount Bank rose 2.06%; ICL rose 2.09%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.11%.

Notable advancers today were Summit Real Estate, up 4.75%, Africa Residences, up 4.56%, and Neto, up 4.53%. Compugen fell 5.60%, Max Stock fell 5.29%, and One Technologies fell 4.93% after Computer Direct sold a 2.7% stake in the company.

