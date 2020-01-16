Thu: TA 35 Index up 2.4% for week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,718.46 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70% to 1,657.32 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 423.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 370.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.4% for the week and is up 2.1% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% from Wednesday at NIS 3.456/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.093% at NIS 3.859/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.63%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.84%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 3.46% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.71%. Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.24% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.22%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.81%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.90%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.20%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.70%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.35%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.09% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.19%.

