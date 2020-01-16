search
Thu: TA 35 Index up 2.4% for week

16 Jan, 2020 18:52
Perrigo and Shapir led the market higher today but Israel Chemicals fell again.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,718.46 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70% to 1,657.32 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 423.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 370.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.4% for the week and is up 2.1% since the beginning of the year. 

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% from Wednesday at NIS 3.456/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.093% at NIS 3.859/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.60% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.63%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.84%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 3.46% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 1.71%. Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.24% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.22%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.81%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.90%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.20%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.70%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.35%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.09% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

