Thu: TA 35 down 0.5% for week

15 Oct, 2020 18:43
All five leading stocks fell today, but there were notable rises for Migdal and Gilat Satellite Networks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,358.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08%, to 1,398.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.72%, to 506.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 357.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.5%. The index is down 19.3% for the year to date.

Energix led trading today, and fell 2.36%. Enlight fell 3.95%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.70%; Bank Leumi fell 0.18%; and Discount Bank fell 1.85%.

Migdal, from whose board controlling shareholder Shlomo Eliahu resigned, rose 4.35%, and Gilat, in which Morgan Stanley became a party at interest, rose 4.02%. Compugen fell 9.13% and Menorah Mivtachim fell 6.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 15, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

