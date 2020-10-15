Thu: TA 35 down 0.5% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.89%, to 1,358.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08%, to 1,398.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.72%, to 506.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 357.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.64 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.5%. The index is down 19.3% for the year to date.

Energix led trading today, and fell 2.36%. Enlight fell 3.95%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.70%; Bank Leumi fell 0.18%; and Discount Bank fell 1.85%.

Migdal, from whose board controlling shareholder Shlomo Eliahu resigned, rose 4.35%, and Gilat, in which Morgan Stanley became a party at interest, rose 4.02%. Compugen fell 9.13% and Menorah Mivtachim fell 6.58%.

