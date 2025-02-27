Thu: TA 35 down 1.8% for week

On the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 2,469.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index closed flat, at 2,542.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.38%, to 469.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 5.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.65 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.8%. The index is up 3.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.64% lower, at 3.5530/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.74% lower, at 3.7225/€.

Nova led trading today, and fell 2.33%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.68%; Bank Leumi rose 0.63%; Discount Bank rose 1.23%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.53%.

Notable advancers today were Fox, up 3.82%; Retailor, up 3.17%; and Ormat Technologies, up 2.90%. G City fell 3.49%, Shikun & Binui fell 3.36%, and Nice fell 2.63.

