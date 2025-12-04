search
Thu: TA 35 ends week at new record

4 Dec, 2025 18:56
Camtek and Teva led the strong gains today as Dimri led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.14% to 3,506.55 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70% to 3,535.70 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 600.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 418.12 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.77 billion in equities and NIS 3.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.248% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.237/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.345% higher, at NIS 3.780/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.08% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.45%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.55% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.97%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.29% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.14%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.91% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.43%.

YH Dimri Construction & Development (TASE: DIMRI) fell 2.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) fell 2.08% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 1.70%.

