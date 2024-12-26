search
Thu: TA 35 falls, but ends week ahead

26 Dec, 2024 22:43
Globes correspondent

The main indices fell today, with the banks mixed. Kenon Holdings was the standout stock.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 2,379.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 2,406.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 445.67 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 376.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 2.21 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7%. The index is up 27.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at 3.6690/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at 3.8156/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.21%.Bank Leumi fell 1.21%; Teva rose 1.33%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.54%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 0.16%.

Notable advancers today were Kenon Holdings, up 7.94% after reporting the sale of its remaining holding in ZIM; Lapidoth, up 4.22%, and Isrotel, up 3.93%. Meshek Energy fell 4.64%, and OPC Energy fell 4.07%.

