Thu: TA 35 falls, but ends week ahead

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.59%, to 2,379.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 2,406.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18%, to 445.67 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 376.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 2.21 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7%. The index is up 27.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.16% higher, at 3.6690/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at 3.8156/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.21%.Bank Leumi fell 1.21%; Teva rose 1.33%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.54%; and Tower Semiconductor rose 0.16%.

Notable advancers today were Kenon Holdings, up 7.94% after reporting the sale of its remaining holding in ZIM; Lapidoth, up 4.22%, and Isrotel, up 3.93%. Meshek Energy fell 4.64%, and OPC Energy fell 4.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.