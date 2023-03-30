Thu: TA 35 rises despite banks' weakness

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40%, to 1,739.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,752.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.53%, to 332.80 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 350.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.77 billion in equities and NIS 2.85 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.3%. The index is down 3.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.56% higher, at NIS 3.5860/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.75% higher, at NIS 3.8962/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 2.17%. Bank Hapoalim fell 2.68%; Discount Bank fell 0.45%; Nice Systems rose 5.20%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.41%.

Besides Nice Systems, notable advancers today were Mivne, up 3.45%; Neto, up 3.41%; and LivePerson, up 3.40%. Israel Land Development fell 6.26%; the TASE itself fell 5.42%, and Migdal fell 4.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2023.

