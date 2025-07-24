Thu: TA 35 slips but ends week ahead

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71%, to 3,049.78 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 3,132.11 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 543.66 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 404.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.12 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.0%. The index is up 26.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% higher, at 3.3410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at 3.9261/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.17%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.73%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.24%; Elbit Systems rose 1.99%; and Discount Bank fell 1.01%.

Notable advancers today were Summit, up 8.09%; Opko Health, up 3.05%; and Fox, up 2.60%. Paz Energy fell 6.89%, Isracard fell 4.90%, Enlight fell 4.20%, Electra fell 4.0%, and Nova fell 3.86%.

Summit sold 11% of the shares in Paz Energy to financial institutions for NIS 700 million, representing a 4.5% discount on yesterday’s closing price. The institutions also received a six-month option to buy Summit’s remaining 5% stake in Paz.

Isracard fell after going ex-dividend yesterday. Today, Delek Energy completed its investment in the credit card company, injecting NIS 1.35 billion in exchange for an allocation of 40% of Isracard’s shares.

