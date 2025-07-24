search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TA 35 slips but ends week ahead

24 Jul, 2025 18:53
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today, with weakness in the banks, apart from Leumi. Elbit Systems rose strongly.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71%, to 3,049.78 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 3,132.11 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 543.66 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 404.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 6.12 billion in equities and NIS 2.95 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.0%. The index is up 26.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.27% higher, at 3.3410/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.48% higher, at 3.9261/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.17%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.73%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.24%; Elbit Systems rose 1.99%; and Discount Bank fell 1.01%.

Notable advancers today were Summit, up 8.09%; Opko Health, up 3.05%; and Fox, up 2.60%. Paz Energy fell 6.89%, Isracard fell 4.90%, Enlight fell 4.20%, Electra fell 4.0%, and Nova fell 3.86%.

Summit sold 11% of the shares in Paz Energy to financial institutions for NIS 700 million, representing a 4.5% discount on yesterday’s closing price. The institutions also received a six-month option to buy Summit’s remaining 5% stake in Paz.

Isracard fell after going ex-dividend yesterday. Today, Delek Energy completed its investment in the credit card company, injecting NIS 1.35 billion in exchange for an allocation of 40% of Isracard’s shares.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018