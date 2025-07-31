search
Thu: TA 35 up 2.2% in July

31 Jul, 2025 20:31
The main indices fell today, with the leading stocks mixed.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%, to 3,009.94 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 3,080.29 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 538.80 points. The Tel Bond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 403.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.26 billion in equities and NIS 4.38 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.2% in July.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-US dollar exchange rate was set 0.65% higher, at 3.3880/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% lower, at 3.8767/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 1.67%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.08%; The Phoenix Holdings rose 0.87%; Elbit Systems rose 1.61%; and Bank Leumi fell 0.86%.

Notable advancers today were Max Stock, up 3.72%; Cellcom, up 3.69%; Shikun & Binui, up 3.08%; and Bet Shemesh Engines, up 3.01%. Israel Shipyards fell 4.30%, and ICL fell 3.01%.

