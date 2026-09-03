Thu: TASE September rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.80% to 4,235.41 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74% to 4,169.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 639.89 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 430.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.75 billion in equities and NIS 4.96 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.559% lower from Wednesday, at NIS 3.025/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.295% higher, at NIS 3.510/€.

On the market, the Banking Index rose 1.25% and the Real Estate Index rose 1.08%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.52% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) rose 3.16%. Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) rose 4.04% and Menora-Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) rose 3.65%. Mega Or Holdings (TASE: MGOR) rose 6.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.41% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) fell 4.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Palo Alto Networks (Nasdaq: PANW; TASE: CYBR) fell 1.11% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.23%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2026.

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