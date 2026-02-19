Thu: TASE dips as banks weigh on market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53% to 4,210.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 4,173 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 673.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 420.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.227% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.136/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.657% higher, at NIS 3.692/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.53% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.28%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) also fell 2.28%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.08% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.26%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 13.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.77%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.51% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.89%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, the shares of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) fell 4.38%. Acro Real Estate (TASE: ACRO) rose 7.86%, after the announcement that it is being acquired at a premium.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2026.

