Thu: TASE dips as banks weigh on market

19 Feb, 2026 18:56
The banks, chip stocks and Enlight pushed the TASE lower as Nice bucked the market on strong Q4 results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.53% to 4,210.39 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.70% to 4,173 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57% to 673.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 420.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.89 billion in equities and NIS 4.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.227% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.136/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.657% higher, at NIS 3.692/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.53% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.28%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) also fell 2.28%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 6.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.08% and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.26%.

Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 13.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong fourth quarter results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.77%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.51% and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 4.89%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, the shares of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) fell 4.38%. Acro Real Estate (TASE: ACRO) rose 7.86%, after the announcement that it is being acquired at a premium.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2026.

