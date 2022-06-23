Thu: TASE dips at end of positive week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.72%, to 1,820.79 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,879.47 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09%, to 403.90 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.95%, to 358.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.68 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.5%. The index is down 8.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.49% lower, at NIS 3.4470/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.66% lower, at NIS 3.6199/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.10%. Bank Hapoalim fell 3.21%; Delek Group fell 2.69%; ICL fell 3.85%; and Nice Systems rose 1.44%.

Notable advancers today were YH Dimri Building and Development, up 5.02%; Summit Real Estate Holdings, up 4.77%; and Nayax, up 4.71%. Danel fell 4.80%, Shikun & Binui fell 4.37%, Equital fell 4.12%, and Property & Building fell 4.08%.

