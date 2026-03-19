Thu: TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 4,305.03 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 4,231.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 712.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 421.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.72 billion in equities and NIS 6.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.743% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.119$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.269% higher, at NIS 3.580/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 1.71% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, on profit taking after the very strong gains of recent weeks. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 6.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting its fourth quarter results. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.70%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 11.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 10.24% and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 6.74%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.40%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.02%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.