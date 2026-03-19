search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TASE edges higher

19 Mar, 2026 19:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Tower and Shapir led the gains today while Elbit continued to fall on profit taking.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23% to 4,305.03 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 4,231.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 712.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 421.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.72 billion in equities and NIS 6.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.743% higher from Wednesday, at NIS 3.119$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.269% higher, at NIS 3.580/€.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) led the market today, falling 1.71% on the day’s biggest trading turnover, on profit taking after the very strong gains of recent weeks. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 6.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting its fourth quarter results. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.19% and Phoenix Finance (TASE: PHOE) fell 1.70%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 11.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 10.24% and Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 6.74%. Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 2.40%, and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.02%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 4.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018